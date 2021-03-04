EFL pundit outlines clear reason why Darren Moore quit Doncaster Rovers for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday’s stature has been underlined by Cameron Jerome as the reason why Darren Moore opted to move to Hillsborough this week.

Moore surprised many by quitting promotion-chasing Doncaster Rovers for Sheffield Wednesday, taking on the task of keeping the Owls afloat in the Championship.

However, the view of Jerome is that Moore is taking on a ‘huge club’ in the form of Sheffield Wednesday and that’s going to have been a big factor in his decision to walk away from Doncaster.

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Jerome said: “They’re a bigger club that’s why he’s moved there, Sheffield Wednesday is a huge club.

“He’ll have looked at the team and believed he can get a tune out of the players, they’ve got a good squad on paper.

“Who can blame him, you don’t know when another opportunity will come around.”

Moore’s spell as Wednesday boss got off to a poor start last night, though, as the Owls lost 2-1 to Rotherham United to leave themselves further adrift of safety in the Championship.

Michael Smith headed Rotherham into an early lead before being sent-off. That dismissal invited Wednesday pressure, with Moore’s side equalising through a Matthew Olosunde own goal.

However, Freddie Ladapo led a 97th minute break for Rotherham and fired Paul Warne’s side to victory in the South Yorkshire derby.

The Verdict

Moore’s decision to move to Wednesday was a surprising one from a footballing point of view given the direction the two clubs appear to be heading.

However, it’s hard to disagree with what Jerome is saying really.

Wednesday are a massive club and if (it is a big if now) Moore can keep them in the division it’s going to be some achievement and set him up nicely in the Championship again.

There are pros and cons, but now we await to judge Moore’s decision properly.

