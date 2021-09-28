EFL pundit outlines clear prediction ahead of Fulham’s clash with Swansea City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Fulham will be able to get back on track and should prove too strong for Swansea City at Craven Cottage.

Fulham head into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol City on Saturday. That result came after Marco Silva’s side suffered a 2-1 loss against Reading in their last outing at Craven Cottage.

Those results have seen Fulham drop out of top two places in the Championship. They need to rediscover the sort of form in the attacking third that allowed them to put four past Birmingham City side a few weeks ago.

These are the types of games that Fulham will need to be securing all three points from if they are going to be able to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

Swansea City, meanwhile, have been boosted by them achieving a vital 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town on Saturday to end a four-match winless run in the Championship.

Russell Martin’s side need to start picking up three points more consistently now with that win against Huddersfield just their second of the season in the league.

The Swans have managed to keep clean sheets in three of their last four Championship games and that is providing a solid foundation for them to try and build on over the coming weeks.

Making his latest round of Championship predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Fulham should be too strong for Swansea here despite having suffered a loss in form and a dip in performances recently.

He wrote: “Fulham have just slipped a little in recent games in terms of results, and have at times looked a little less than the sum of their parts. It just proves how tough this league is, considering there was early talk of how they may well have run away with it.

“Swansea got back to winning ways on Saturday with a narrow victory over Huddersfield. It will have done Russell Martin the world of good in what is surely a season of consolidation for them, but I think Fulham will have too much at Craven Cottage.”

The verdict

This is a crucial match in the context of Fulham’s campaign. They have to start picking up wins again.

A meeting against a side that have not started the campaign in excellent form represents a real chance for them to get back on track.

Silva is going to come under pressure if Fulham continue to struggle against teams that they should be beating given the quality that is within their squad this season.

Therefore, they need to deliver an improved performance to ensure that they do not slip up as they have against Bristol City and Reading.

Swansea are starting to become a difficult side to beat under Martin and clean sheets are a real foundation for them to build from.

You get the sense that more is to come from them in terms of being an attacking threat, but for this game the Swans will have to focus more on frustrating Fulham.

The longer that Swansea stay in the game, the more chances that they will have of taking something back to Wales with them.