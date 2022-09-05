EFL pundit offers verdict on Birmingham City’s summer transfer business

EFL pundit Dean Ashton has revealed he was surprised Birmingham City were able to sign Tahith Chong from Manchester United on a permanent basis when assessing the Championship side’s summer transfer business.

The Dutchman linked up with the Blues for a reported fee of just £1.5 million on transfer deadline day having spent last season on loan at the club.

During that spell, Chong struggled with injuries, but when fit, impressed greatly in his 20 Championship appearances.

Speaking on ITV’s English Football League Highlights after Birmingham’s 1-0 away win at Preston, Ashton said: “It surprised me a bit that they got Chong on a permanent deal,”

“I think that could be wonderful business.

“Hannibal Mejbri as well comes in, (Krystian) Bielik as well. Straight in, hadn’t played this season, man of the match today, and outstanding player pretty much wherever he plays.

“Ruddy has been outstanding so some really good recruitment there – a little bit more of an attacking look with the way they set up as well.”

The win on Saturday was a welcomed one for John Eustace’s side, with it putting a stop to the rot of three consecutive league defeats.

It’s Swansea City next up for Blues in front of their own fans at St. Andrews on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

You do have to agree with what Dean Ashton has said here.

Not many would have expected Birmingham City to pull off the permanent signing of Tahith Chong this summer and to have done so alongside bringing in another exciting young talent in Hannibal Mejbri could be a masterstroke.

Obviously many are expecting the club to have a difficult campaign at St. Andrews, but you can see there is a spirit and togetherness amongst the squad under John Eustace.

If the Blues boss can get Chong fit and firing and harness some of the ability and potential of Mejbri, along with the likes of Trusty, Bielik, etcetera, it could be that the Blues avoid getting involved in a relegation battle this campaign after all.