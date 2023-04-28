Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season.

The forward had a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light but has gone on to become a key part of Tony Mowbray’s side.

Does Amad Diallo have a future at Sunderland?

Amad has contributed 12 goals and three assists from 35 league appearances, becoming the team’s top scorer in the process.

However, Carlton Palmer believes that another loan could be the optimal next step for the Ivorian.

The 57-year-old has praised the forward’s performances for the Black Cats this season.

But is unsure whether he will receive the playing time he needs to continue improving if he remains at Old Trafford next season.

The former midfielder has highlighted a need to gain further experience as a strong reason why another stint away from his parent club could be the best move for him at this stage of his career.

“Amad Diallo has had a fantastic season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“The Manchester star player, who has been at loan at Sunderland this season.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic.

“It’s one of those, I think what they’ll do is have a look at him in pre-season.

“I think they will look at him and think ‘well, how much game time is he going to have if [we] keep him around?’

“They’ll want him to get game time and keep getting experience and becoming a better player.

“So I would think that they will allow him to go back out on loan.

“Possibly to gain more experience and to keep learning, but possibly with an immediate recall clause should they need him.”

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table, chasing a play-off place with just two games remaining.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Do Sunderland have a chance at re-signing Amad Diallo?

Amad has played well enough that Man United will likely be looking to move him into the Premier League if he is to go on loan again.

That means promotion could be crucial to Sunderland’s chances of retaining the player beyond this season.

If the Black Cats were promoted then they would be a natural fit for Amad for another loan stint.

However, Erik ten Hag could decide that the player should remain at Old Trafford, which would end any chance Sunderland have of re-signing the 20-year-old.