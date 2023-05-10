Carlton Palmer has offered Swansea City hope of keeping hold of Russell Martin and claimed that Leicester City could appoint Dean Smith as their permanent manager even if they're relegated.

Palmer feels Martin could be a good alternative for the Foxes but that it won't be cheap to prize him away from the Championship club.

Leicester City linked with Swansea City boss Russell Martin

The Sun reported on Sunday that Martin will be top of Leicester's list of new manager targets this summer if they're relegated from the Premier League.

The 37-year-old is said to be seen as the new Brendan Rodgers, which is what the Foxes want if they find themselves preparing for life back in the Championship.

The report claims that the Swans will demand compensation for Martin but that they are not in a particularly strong negotiating position as there is just one year left on his contract in South Wales.

Smith was brought in to replace Rodgers on a short-term deal in April and has been tasked with avoiding relegation as he looks to convince them to give him the permanent job.

Swansea City offered Russell Martin hope

Palmer believes that Smith could stay on at the King Power Stadium as the permanent Foxes boss even if he's unable to steer them to safety this term.

Speaking to Football League World, he explained: "Russell Martin, the manager at Swansea, is building a fine reputation in the game and is highly regarded so I'm not surprised that he's been linked with jobs elsewhere.

"I do believe that Leicester will get relegated but it will be about the manner that happens. I think if Dean Smith can show improvement, he has the credentials to get them back up at the first attempt next season.

"It would be unfair to tarnish Dean with Leicester's relegation as he's only been in charge for a few games and he's not been able to bring in any new players, he's only been able to work with what is there and confidence is low.

"I can honestly see Dean being appointed and still being there next season.

"If that's not the case, Russell Martin might well be a good option but they will have to pay compensation and that's not going to be cheap."

Smith was given the chance to lead Norwich City's response to relegation at the start of this season despite being unable to lead them clear of relegation after replacing Daniel Farke midway through the 2021/22 campaign.

He was sacked in December, which may be a warning for Leicester despite his prior promotion experience.