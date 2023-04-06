EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has predicted Sheffield United will hold off both Middlesbrough and Luton Town to finish second in the Championship and win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades have been second for the majority of the season but recent winning runs from Boro and the Hatters have piled pressure on Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Can Luton Town or Middlesbrough catch Sheffield United?

Their title challenge may be long dead, with Burnley 11 points clear at the top, but United are still in the driving seat in the race for the final automatic promotion spot.

With eight matches left of the 2022/23 campaign, the Blades are six points clear of the chasing pair with a game in hand over both of them.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer claimed that the Bramall Lane outfit would not let a lead like that slip meaning that Boro and Luton were destined for the play-offs.

"Luton Town have moved level on points with Middlesbrough," he said.

"Middlesbrough their last game, other than that they've had a terrific run. Luton have had an unbelievable run, four wins and two draws in their last six games, but I think it's all too little too late for Luton and Middlesbrough.

"Sheffield United have a game in hand and are six points so I can't see them slipping up now with eight games left to play. I think both Middlesbrough and Luton will be fighting it out in the play-offs."

Who do Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Luton Town play on Easter Weekend?

With two games in four days across the Easter Weekend, the picture could look very different by next week.

The Blades start off against relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic, who have been given new hope following Reading's points deduction and have taken five points from their last three games. The weekend's feast of EFL football then wraps up at Turf Moor as United take on leaders Burnley, who will be out for revenge after falling to a 5-2 defeat at Bramall Lane and could clinch promotion on Monday if results go their way.

Those are two potential banana skins so the chasing pair have to be ready to take their chance.

Boro host the Clarets themselves on Friday as they look to bounce back from their recent 4-2 defeat to Huddersfield Town before heading to Ashton Gate to face an injury-hit Bristol City side with little to play for.

The weekend won't be a breeze for Luton either as they play top six rivals Millwall away at The Den on Friday before hosting struggling Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on Monday.