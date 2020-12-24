EFL pundit offers prediction for Nottingham Forest clash with Birmingham City

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to pull further away from Championship danger when they host Birmingham City at the City Ground on Boxing Day.

Forest backed up their crucial recent victory over Sheffield Wednesday by picking up a hard-earned point against Millwall at The Den last weekend, thanks to Alex Mighten second-half strike.

With Derby and Rotherham both not in action, Chris Hughton’s men were able to climb to 20th in the second-tier standings, although Forest are just one point clear of the relegation-zone and their East Midlands rivals.

All of Forest’s previous three Championship victories have come at the City Ground, and a clash against a Birmingham side that’re just three places higher in the table represents a great chance for the Reds to provide their supporters with the perfect Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, the Blues are on a three-match losing run – with the pressure seriously mounting on the shoulders of Aitor Karanka.

The Spaniard has managed five league wins all season, although with the trip to Forest the first of two massive games in the space of four days – with Derby at St Andrew’s on Tuesday – this could be season-defining period in Birmingham’s campaign.

However, Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 Forest victory, and the Blues’ miserable recent form to continue.

The Verdict

This is an extremely tough one to call. Form would all point towards a Forest win, and I’m going to have to agree with Prutton here.

Birmingham have shown their capabilities on the road previously in December by beating both Reading and Bristol City, but they were toothless against Middlesbrough last weekend, and I can’t see them leaving the City Ground with anything here.