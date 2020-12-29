EFL pundit offers prediction for Huddersfield Town’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

David Prutton has predicted Blackburn Rovers to return to winning ways when they travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Despite being the joint-top goalscorers in the division, Tony Mowbray’s team have managed just one victory in their previous six matches, and have fallen seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Blackburn needed a late Joe Rothwell strike to rescue a draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, and have now taken just five points from their last 18 available.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are heading in the opposite direction, and can leapfrog the Ewood Park outfit in the standings with a victory.

And all of the Terriers’ four previous Championship wins have come at the John Smith’s Stadium – with only four other sides winning more home matches this term than Huddersfield’s six.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Huddersfield Town in 2020?

1 of 20 1. They had more than two permanent managers Yes No

But Prutton doesn’t think that Huddersfield’s impressive home form will continue.

He told Sky Sports: “This is an intriguing one as both teams are difficult to predict. Huddersfield were thumped 5-0 by Bournemouth on December 12, then ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against fellow promotion favourites Watford a week later, before Barnsley came from behind to beat them 2-1 at Oakwell.

“Rovers, meanwhile, looked like they might establish themselves among the play-off contenders early on this year but a disappointing December has left them lingering quite a way outside the top six. I just feel as though they might be able to take advantage of the Terriers’ inconsistency.”

The Verdict

If Blackburn want to be considered as serious top-six challengers heading into the New Year, they must starting picking up results quickly.

But following their recent dip, a trip to Huddersfield wouldn’t appear the ideal fixture for Rovers to get their campaign back on track, and I believe there will be a share of the spoils here.