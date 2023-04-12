A few weeks ago, Huddersfield Town were in the bottom three and facing a particularly tough schedule.

However, fast forward a few weeks, the club are out of the relegation zone and are five matches unbeaten.

Indeed, following a decent draw against Norwich last month, Huddersfield have gone on to secure wins against Millwall away, Middlesbrough at home, and Watford away, as well as taking a point at home against play-off contenders Blackburn on Easter Monday.

Those results mean the club currently sit 19th in the Championship, two points clear of the relegation zone, and with the likes of Cardiff and QPR between themselves and the dotted line.

Naturally, having achieved the above results, most have been quick to praise Neil Warnock in recent weeks. However, that is not necessarily the case with Adrian Clarke.

What has Adrian Clarke said about Neil Warnock and Huddersfield Town?

Indeed, the pundit has branded Warnock and his team as "lucky".

On the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, Clarke said the following on the Terriers boss: "Huddersfield have got a little bit more steel and bite defensively than Blackpool, who have conceded far too many goals."

"Also, Neil Warnock's a bit lucky," he added.

"I've got a great stat for you, this might just be stat of the week - Huddersfield have scored 11 goals with their last 12 shots on target - I mean that is very efficient.

"I must say, one of the goals they scored was an own goal, so you could say it's 10.

"But, they've still scored 11 and had 12 shots on target which, I mean, that's not sustainable, is it? They're going to start missing a few chances.

"So he's had a little bit of fortune on his side with the ruthlessness at the right end of the pitch."

Has Neil Warnock been lucky in recent weeks?

Whilst the statistic revealed above does suggest that Huddersfield Town have been very lucky in front of goal, sometimes in football, you have to make your own luck.

Let's be honest, Warnock is not a miracle worker.

He can't take a Huddersfield side languishing at the bottom of the division and turn them into a dominant second tier side that are going to create chance after chance, particularly mid-season.

What he can do, though, is make them organised, and dangerous on the counter, and hope that when the opportunities do arise, they take them.

Huddersfield have done that in recent weeks. So, whilst it is an interesting statistic, I'd argue Warnock deserves credit regardless and that it certainly has not come down to luck.