EFL pundit makes summer transfer prediction regarding Brentford’s 22-goal talisman

Don Goodman has said that Brentford will be under no pressure to sell Ivan Toney this summer.

Then Brentford striker has enjoyed quite a campaign so far for the Bees after scoring 22 goals in 27 appearances so far this term, making him the top scorer in the Championship.

Thomas Frank’s side are currently on track to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League but while Toney’s goalscoring exploits are clearly a huge asset for the club, Goodman has said that what’s more impressive is that he achieves such numbers while being an ‘unselfish’ player.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Ivan Toney.

“Even when he’s not scoring goals he’s contributing and I like that in a striker – I feel that that’s what you need because you can’t just be that someone who sticks the ball in the back of the net.

“I prefer the ones like Ivan Toney that contribute in other ways.

“He’s got plenty of assists, he’s a physical presence and a focal point, he’s unselfish which is quite remarkable for someone who has got so many goals in a short space of time.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Brentford found him and identified that he’d fit perfectly into how they wanted to play and what they wanted to achieve.

“They’ve got this remarkable recruitment department that just unearths gem after gem and sells them for loads of money and now they’re in a very strong financial position where they don’t even have to sell or listen to bids for Ivan Toney or any of the other star players.

“It’s all credit to them.”

The verdict

Ivan Toney has been a fabulous signing.

After thriving in League One with Peterborough some were critical of the sort of money that the League One side were commanding for a striker who had never played in the top two tiers of the game.

But what we’re seeing with Brentford is a player who is destined for the Premier League and it seems that, one way or another, he’ll be there next season.