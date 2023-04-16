With both Millwall and Preston North End in the hunt to secure a play-off spot come the end of the season, Saturday's clash at The Den was always going to be a crucial one.

Indeed, it was all to play for, too, with both sides in very contrasting form.

Millwall, for example, were winless in their last four ahead of kick-off, whilst Preston had put a mini run together and won three on the bounce, giving themselves a real chance of reaching the top six.

Unfortunately for Preston, though, it was not to be four wins in a row, with the home side coming out on top at The Den.

Indeed, Millwall were 2-0 victors, with goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming securing all three points for the Lions.

What did Sam Parkin say about Millwall ahead of the run-in?

The result yesterday now means that Millwall are in a great position heading into their final four matches.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes they have some good matches to come, too, claiming that he would cherry pick some of the fixtures they have looking at the league table.

Indeed, on ITV's EFL highlights show, Parkin said: "If you were to look at the table and cherry pick some games, you would choose Millwall's run-in over some of their rivals certainly,"

"They want to hope that the front players can continue in the same vein - 29 goals between them - that's kind of Steve Morison and Lee Gregory [numbers] a few years ago and the set pieces.

"Today we saw their prowess in that department and that's kind of left them in the last few games.

"Clean sheets [are] no problem, though, three in the last four.

"So hopefully, for Millwall's sake, that will really kick-start their end to the season."

Who do Millwall have to play in their remaining Championship fixtures?

Sam Parkin really does have a point when you look at who Millwall have to face in their next four matches.

Up next, for example, the Lions face Birmingham City, who currently sit 17th and with little to play for this season.

Then, they take on two sides in the bottom three, with a trip to Wigan followed by one to Blackpool.

A home match with fellow top six contenders Blackburn is the only tricky fixture on paper coming up, but in football, and the Championship specifically, things are very rarely as straightforward as they seem on paper.