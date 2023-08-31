Highlights Charlton Athletic has sacked manager Dean Holden after just one win in their opening five league matches, a decision that has sparked controversy.

Pundit Sam Parkin believes Charlton should have supported Holden more in the transfer market and given him more time, considering the challenges he faced last season.

The club will now begin a thorough recruitment process to find a new manager, while Jason Pearce will temporarily oversee the first team.

With just one win from their opening five league matches, Charlton Athletic are the first club to hit the panic button in the EFL this season, sacking manager Dean Holden.

In an update shared by the club just days after their 2-1 defeat away at Oxford United, the Addicks confirmed that they had relieved the 43-year-old of his duties.

As part of the club statement, Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: "I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers."

"Dean’s work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players.”

EFL pundit reacts to Charlton Athletic's decision to sack Dean Holden

Regardless of which club or manager it was, sacking your boss after five league matches is always going to be a controversial decision.

However, that is even more so the case considering the seemingly good work Holden did in difficult circumstances last season, and the fact that he only signed a new three-year contract back in March.

Speaking on the What the EFL?! Podcast, pundit Sam Parkin had his say on the decision, feeling Charlton should have backed Holden more in the transfer market and that he should have been given more time, much like some of the club's previos bosses.

"In the summer I was quite enthused when [Panutche] Camara and Alfie May came in for two, but there needs to be more, they needed to build on that and add a little bit more quality for Dean to work with," Parkin reflected on Charlton's summer business on the What the EFL?! Podcast.

"I don't know where they go from here - who realistically wants to take that job on?

"It's easy to throw this out there but I genuinely do feel for the fans, because I go there quite regularly over the last few years.

"Johnnie Jackson should have been given more time, Ben Garner should have been given more time and now Dean Holden should have been given more time.

"And, off the field, it's just been a continual mess over the last decade or so, I would say.

"They need a plan, they need it quickly, and they need people singing from the same hymn sheet and hopefully there's better times around the corner because it's just another shambolic start to the season."

When will Charlton Athletic hire their new manager?

Given the season is underway, Charlton Athletic will be looking to appoint their new manager as soon as possible.

According to the statement mentioned above, though, the Addicks will undergo a thorough recruitment process to find their new boss.

In the meantime, Jason Pearce will oversee the first team on an interim basis, assisted by Anthony Hayes.