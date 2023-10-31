Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's first win of the season is a crucial milestone, giving hope for a possible turnaround in form to save their season.

Despite the victory, Wednesday is still at the bottom of the table, but the gap to safety has been reduced to eight points.

Winning the upcoming game against Bristol City is a bigger priority, with their new manager appointment potentially influencing the outcome.

Sheffield Wednesday earned their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon.

A first half brace from Michael Smith put Danny Rohl’s side 2-0 up, a lead they did not relinquish as they took home all three points.

This was a huge result for the team, who failed to win any of their opening 13 games of the Championship campaign.

The Owls are still bottom of the table despite the victory, but the gap to safety is now down to eight points.

Wednesday will be hoping that this result is the beginning of a miraculous turnaround in form that saves their season.

How important was Sheffield Wednesday’s win over Rotherham?

Carlton Palmer has emphasised the importance of finally getting a win on the board for the team.

The former midfielder has claimed that a victory this weekend over Bristol City would be even bigger for their season, indicating just how much work lies ahead for Rohl’s side.

“Sheffield Wednesday got their first three points of the season [Sunday] at home to Rotherham, and their first win under new manager Danny Rohl,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It was a vital three points and hopefully that result can be the catalyst to the club surviving.

“They have cut the deficit to fourth from bottom to eight points.

“They have a huge game coming up next against Bristol City away, where they need to try and get back-to-back wins to gain some momentum.

“But we all know what it’s like when a club appoints a new manager.

“The Owls will be hoping that Bristol City do not make their appointment before this weekend’s games.”

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Smith ended Wednesday’s goal drought of 11-hours with his 11th minute strike on Sunday, with the team previously going seven games without a goal.

He made it 2-0 not long after the half-hour mark, which ultimately proved the final score.

Smith’s tally for this Championship season is now three goals from 11 appearances.

Wednesday remain bottom of the second division table for the time being, but are now only two points behind 23rd place QPR and three behind Rotherham in 22nd.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

The gap to Huddersfield Town in 21st is eight points after just 14 games, highlighting the size of the task ahead of the bottom three if they are to escape relegation.

Rohl won his third game in charge of the team, having lost his first two games, raising some hope that he could be the man to turn things around at Hillsborough.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a clash away to managerless Bristol City on 4 November.

Can Danny Rohl guide Sheffield Wednesday to safety?

It is an encouraging sign that Rohl has won his third game in charge, giving supporters some hope that a remarkable comeback is possible.

There is still a lot of the season still to go, leaving plenty of time for twists and turns at the bottom of the table.

Nigel Pearson was dismissed by the Robins on Sunday night, meaning the club may be without a manager by the time Wednesday arrive at Ashton Gate this weekend.

That could be an ideal situation for Wednesday as they seek back-to-back wins.