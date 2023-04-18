Sheffield United are in a very commanding position with just five matches left to play.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship at present, and hold a healthy five-point advantage over third-placed Luton Town.

Furthermore, due to their FA Cup exploits, the Blades also have a game in hand over the Hatters, meaning that when things are levelled out, they could lead by as many as eight points.

Their lead is so healthy, that EFL pundit George Elek has made a big statement regarding the club were they to lose out on promotion from here.

What has George Elek said about Sheffield United?

On the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 podcast, Elek was discussing the idea of 'bottling it' and how he was not having it with regards to the Premier League title race.

He did, however, claim that were Sheffield United not to go on and win promotion to the Premier League from the position they are currently in, then they would, indeed, be 'bottling it', given the fantastic position they find themselves in.

On the Not The Top 20 podcast, Elek said: "Having said that, if Sheffield United throw it away from here, it's hard to see how they wouldn't be 'bottling it', because their lead is so great now."

"Despite Luton and Boro themselves being in pretty decent form, and maybe the kind of form that you'd expect would be good enough, as it was for a time, to see them bridge the gap, I think any wobble that Blades might have had is surely over.

"They're five points clear of Luton, they've played a game fewer.

"If Luton win their remaining four games they will get to 86 points. Blades currently on 79.

"So, seven points from their last five games [for Sheff Utd] would be a pretty pronounced and marked drop off and that would also see them with an 11 goal difference swing to squander from that as well.

"Obviously, you and I want there to be a race, we want it to go down to the wire, to the final day to see who's gonna get promoted to the Premier League.

"But, I would be amazed if Burnley and Sheffield United aren't wrapped up as our promotion winners well before final day."

Would Sheffield United be 'bottling it' if they didn't win promotion from here?

I think you would have to say they definitely would have collapsed if they did not go on to win promotion from their current position, which others may term as 'bottling it'.

They are in a very good position as it is, and with a game in hand, too, they have yet another opportunity to extend the gap further and put themselves in an even greater situation.

As pointed out, the Blades need just seven, possibly eight points from their last five matches to win promotion, and that is if Luton win every game.

I won't tempt fate by saying it will certainly happen, but the Blades have put themselves in an incredible position to achieve their goals.