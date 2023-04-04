EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that he believes that Sheffield United will beat Luton Town in the race for second place in the Championship despite the momentum that Rob Edwards' side have recently built up at this level.

The Hatters defeated the Blades last month at Bramall Lane and have since gone on to claim victories over Bristol City and Watford at this level.

While Luton are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run at this level, the Blades have also managed to secure some positive results in their latest fixtures.

As well as booking their place in the semi-final of the FA Cup by beating Blackburn Rovers last month, the Blades have claimed victories over Sunderland and Norwich City in the Championship.

Paul Heckingbottom's side are six points ahead of Luton who drew level with Middlesbrough in the league standings last weekend.

The Blades will take on Wigan Athletic on Friday while the Hatters are set to make the trip to The Den to face Millwall.

What has Clarke said about Luton Town and Sheffield United in terms of the race for promotion?

Ahead of the next round of Championship fixtures, Clarke has shared a promotion prediction involving Sheffield United and Luton.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "Luton have got Blackpool on Easter Monday, I'm going to that one and I'm really looking forward to seeing them in the flesh.

"So, they're in with a shout.

"They are the ones with unbelievable momentum, aren't they?

"There aren't many teams better than Luton across the last 12 games, if you look at the form table I think they are 3rd in that particular form table Luton Town.

"So, yeah, they're in the mix, but I think Sheffield United will get over the line first, if I'm honest."

Who will achieve automatic promotion alongside leaders Burnley?

Given that Burnley are 11 points clear of the Blades and 17 points clear of the Hatters, it is safe to say that they will be one of the teams who will be playing Premier League football again next season.

The fight for the second automatic promotion spot is still very much up for grabs as there are bound to be twists and turns during the closing stages of the season.

While Luton will be confident in their ability to maintain their consistency, it would not be at all surprising if Clarke's prediction turns out to be correct as the Blades have more than enough quality at their disposal to get over the line.

Paul Heckingbottom's side also have the luxury of a game in hand over the Hatters and Middlesbrough which could result in them furthering the gap between them and their promotion rivals.