Watford finally got their second win under Chris Wilder last weekend, defeating Bristol City 2-0 at Vicarage Road.

Whilst it was far from an exceptional performance, it was a decent one, and a very much welcomed three points to add to the league table.

The Hornets now sit 12th in the division, four points adrift of the play-off places with four matches remaining.

A place in the top six, then, seems unlikely. However, if the club somehow did go on to achieve a play-off spot this campaign, one player that would deserve huge credit is the club's number 10 - Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian has had a brilliant year of development at Vicarage Road, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists.

What has Ali Maxwell said about Joao Pedro?

With that said, the Brazilian was discussed on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 podcast when Ali Maxwell was talking through the Hornets' weekend victory over the Robins.

During his discussion, Maxwell predicted that these last four games of the season are the last we will see Joao Pedro playing Championship football.

"Joao Pedro came to play," Maxwell said on the NTT20 podcast.

"Pulled off a couple of absolutely incredible moments, and maybe we could see a few more from him in the next four games.

"I wouldn't have thought we'll ever watch Joao Pedro play in the Championship ever again [after those four matches]."

What is the latest Joao Pedro transfer news?

Given that the Brazilian was linked with a move to Newcastle United last summer, and heavily, recently, speculation about a possible move to the North East has arisen once again.

Indeed, one report recently claimed that the Magpies have 'concrete' interest in the 21-year-old heading into the summer.

Presumably, that could see the Premier League side make another attempt to bring the exciting talent to St James Park.

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro has been linked with a move to Italy and Serie A, with clubs such as AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus touted.

Will Joao Pedro leave Watford this summer?

Unless the Hornets go on to secure an unlikely play-off spot, and an even more unlikely promotion via them, it seems as though Joao Pedro will depart Vicarage Road this summer.

As much as Watford would love to keep his talent, the player deserves to be playing his football at a higher level, and at the end of the day, with another Championship season on the horizon, Watford could need to cash in.

The Brazilian did sign a new contract until 2028 last summer, though, and although this probably just protects his value, it does leave the possibility of Joao Pedro remaining at Vicarage Road ever so slightly open.

I would not expect that to be the case, though.