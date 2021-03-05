EFL pundit makes prediction for Brentford’s weekend clash with Rotherham

Two teams at the opposite end of the Championship spectrum clash in London this weekend as Brentford look to get back to winning ways against Rotherham United.

After three defeats in a row to Barnsley, QPR and Coventry City, the Bees emphatically dispatched Sheffield Wednesday before defeating Stoke City narrowly as they looked like they were back on top form.

And in what was one of the biggest games of the season in midweek, they travelled to Norfolk to take on the league leaders Norwich City – but were struck down by the brilliance of Emi Buendia.

To some, Brentford will face an easier task here by playing a team in the relegation zone, but the Millers are no mugs.

They fended off the threat of Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday in midweek, playing the last half an hour with 10 men before hitting the Owls with a stoppage time counter attack to take all three points on the short trip back to Rotherham.

Paul Warne’s side had lost five games in a row before that win at Hillsborough, but they only lost by one goal to the likes of Norwich, Bournemouth and Cardiff – all high-flyers and teams that have vastly bigger budgets.

Sky Sports’ EFL presenter David Prutton is predicting a similar outcome this weekend – Rotherham being solid but not quite good enough to topple Thomas Frank’s side.

“Brentford can’t dwell on that defeat at Norwich for too long,” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“They were probably just beaten by the better side at the end of the day. They can’t let it turn into another mini-slump.

“What a win for Rotherham in midweek. The way they snatched it late at Sheffield Wednesday will be a huge boost to their survival hopes.

“They will go into this game with confidence, but I can’t see them coming away from west London with anything.”

The Verdict

In the reverse fixture, Brentford put Rotherham to the sword with a 2-0 victory – and when they’ve got Ivan Toney playing they always have the best chance of winning.

It really isn’t going to be easy for them though against Rotherham, who can adapt in the sense that they can park the bus when they need to but also they can get men forward as well as anyone – as proven by their 17 shots against Reading last week without scoring against the Royals.

I think that the Bees will have too much for the Yorkshire outfit tomorrow though, with Ivan Toney bagging a brace in a 3-0 win.