EFL pundit makes Neil Warnock claim following Huddersfield Town appointment

Adrian Clarke has backed Neil Warnock’s appointment at Huddersfield Town, claiming that the 74-year-old ‘might just keep them up’.

Clarke made the comments on the latest episode of the ‘What The EFL?!‘ podcast.

Speaking ahead of Warnock’s first match in charge v Birmingham today, Clarke backed the short-term approach the club had taken in hiring the veteran.

“It’s so close at the bottom of the Championship, really really close.” Clarke explained on the What The EFL?! podcast, via Instagram.

“I don’t think this is the time for a philosophical manager, someone to come in with an identity and a style.

“You just need someone to give a bit of confidence to the players, to get them fighting for each other and to nick a few wins here and there and that is Neil Warnock.

“He’ll put his arm around them and make them feel better players than they are.

“He might just keep them up.”

As above, Warnock is set to take charge of his first Terriers clash today, with Birmingham City the visitors to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield currently sit 23rd heading into the clash, but a win could see them leapfrog Wigan Athletic and close the gap to safety to ust two points, if results go their way.

The Verdict

Adrian Clarke is spot on with his comments here.

With Huddersfield very much deep into a relegation battle, an ambitious, philosophical manager would not have been the right appointment.

There simply isn’t the time to implement a real philosophy and for it to be effective this season therefore appointing an experienced head like Warnock made the most sense.

He will come in, instil confidence and belief and from Huddersfield’s perspective, hopefully give them that short term lift that keeps them in the division – nothing more, nothing less.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see if they can kick things off with three points against Birmingham City this afternoon.