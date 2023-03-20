EFL pundit Shaun Derry has said that Mark Robins has done an 'unbelievable' job as manager of Coventry City.

The former QPR, Crystal Palace and Leeds man was a guest on ITV's EFL highlights show this weekend, with Coventry City's Championship clash away at Blackpool one of the matches on display.

City rode their luck with some of the refereeing decisions on the day, but ultimately ran out 4-1 winners, thanks to goals from Ben Sheaf, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Godden, and a Curtis Nelson own goal.

With the club now sitting eighth and just three points adrift of the top six, the victory keeps the Sky Blues well in the hunt for a play-off place.

Asked if they were the side outside of the top six that looked like breaking in, Shaun Derry offered the following verdict on the job Robins is doing at the club.

"I think you're right here (on Coventry looking the side most likely break into top six)." Derry said, via ITV's EFL highlights show.

"You look at some of the teams in and around the top six, you know, there's a lot of pressure on them teams, of course, to get into the Premier League, the promised land, it’s massive.

“But if you think about the job that Mark Robbins has done, it's absolutely unbelievable.

"Complete safe pair of hands at that football club, but now he's got some brilliant players, young players, really aggressive plays in the final third, and that was a massive win today.“

The Verdict

Shaun Derry is certainly not the first person to praise the job being done by Mark Robins at Coventry City, and he more than likely will not be the last.

It is easy to forget that when he took over as manager in 2017, they were a League One club on the verge of the drop to League Two, and in fact, went down that season.

Following that, the rebuilding job Robins has done at the club, with all of the off-field issues to deal with in the background especially, has been remarkable.

The club now look more than stable in the Championship and are in the best place they have been for quite some time.

Going on to achieve a play-off position this season would only further add to Robins' achievements at the CBS Arena.

A place in the Premier League is not totally out of the realms of possibility come the end of the season, which, when you consider that Coventry were in League Two just six seasons ago, is quite remarkable.