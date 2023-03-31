EFL pundit Sam Parkin has admitted that he believes that Sheffield Wednesday will go on to win the League One title despite the club’s recent dip in form.

After embarking on a remarkable 23-game unbeaten run at this level which allowed them to climb to the top of the third-tier standings, the Owls were beaten by Barnsley at Oakwell earlier this month.

Wednesday were unable to deliver a positive response to this setback in last weekend’s showdown with Forest Green Rovers as they slumped to another defeat.

Seemingly on course to suffer another setback in their meeting with Cheltenham Town in midweek, Darren Moore’s side demonstrated a great deal of character to rescue a point in this fixture.

Goals from Aden Flint and Lee Gregory in this fixture allowed the Owls to move within a point of league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

With Argyle not set to play in League One this weekend, Wednesday will reclaim top spot if they avoid defeat in their showdown with Lincoln City.

What has Parkin said about Sheffield Wednesday’s title hopes?

Ahead of this game, Parkin has revealed that he believes the nature of the Owls’ comeback against Cheltenham could prove to be a turning point and has backed the club to win the title.

Asked on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast to name who he thinks will finish first in this division, Parkin said: "I looked at Sheffield Wednesday’s fixtures this morning and despite the last week, I’m going to go for them.

"I’m going to go for them and based on what they did last night [Wednesday].

"I didn’t see the game but that could prove to be a bit of a turning point.

"I think they play Derby, but that’s the only team that Sheffield Wednesday face that are anywhere near it so for that, and that only, I think they might find their stride now."

The Verdict

Wednesday’s supporters will love this prediction as they will be desperate to see their side achieve promotion as champions.

Parkin makes a valid point regarding the Owls’ run-in as they are only scheduled to play three teams that currently reside in the top-half of League One.

Will Wednesday secure automatic promotion?

In order for Wednesday to avoid the prospect of having to navigate their way through the play-offs, it is of the utmost importance that they defeat Lincoln this weekend.

Not only will a win over the Imps see the Owls retain their spot in the top-two, but it will also provide them with some much-needed confidence ahead of what is a hectic schedule.

Set to play seven games in April, the Owls will need all of their players to step up to the mark as they seek to secure a return to the Championship.