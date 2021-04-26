EFL pundit makes Hull City claims following promotion to the Championship

Sam Parkin has hailed Grant McCann’s Hull City side for their achievement of winning promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, labelling them as ‘unbelievable’.

The Tigers have not been out of the first four teams in the League One table all season, and for the majority of it they’ve been in the top two, showing how consistent they’ve been.

There was a sticky patch in February where Hull had only won one of their previous six matches, losing three times in that period and McCann was called into question after a loss against Ipswich Town.

But since that defeat the Tigers have gone on a ridiculous unbeaten run of 13 games, winning 10 of them and their free-scoring trio of Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis and Keane Lewis-Potter have fired them to promotion.

It isn’t just their attacking exploits that have secured them a place back in the second tier of English football though – Hull have kept 20 clean sheets in League One this season and pundit Sam Parkin believes that the way McCann has had his team set up this season has been the best in the whole division.

You can call yourself a true Hull City fan if you get 80% or more on this Tigers quiz

1 of 20 Hull City’s highest ever league finish came during the 2013/14 campaign – True or false? True False

“People fancied Sunderland and Peterborough to go up in recent weeks, maybe it’s because Hull are less fashionable, with the way they capitulated last season,” said Parkin on EFL on Quest.

“But I think they’ve been unbelievable and the best team without the ball this season”

The Verdict

Whilst it’s easy to draw attention to Hull’s attacking talent, especially in the form they’re in, it’s been a whole team effort to get over the line.

The defence has been just as important and when you consider that young Jacob Greaves has been a part of it for most of the season in his first full campaign as a first-teamer, it makes their record look even better.

Obviously now the next challenge is for Hull to not get relegated straight back to League One – Grant McCann lost his best players halfway through last season and the club paid the price dearly for it, and they can’t afford for the same thing to happen again in 2021/22.