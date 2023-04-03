EFL pundit Clinton Morrison has admitted that he believes that Teemu Pukki will need to find the back of the net on a regular basis between now and the end of the regular season in order for Norwich City to secure a place in the play-offs.

Pukki made his 35th league appearance of the season in Saturday's meeting with Sheffield United at Carrow Road.

The Finland international was unable to prevent his side from suffering a narrow defeat at the hands of the Blades in this particular fixture.

James McAtee scored what turned out to be the only goal of the games in the 62nd minute as he slotted home from close range after being teed up by Max Lowe.

As a result of Millwall's draw with West Bromwich Albion, Norwich are now four points adrift of the play-off places.

Pukki has not scored for the Canaries since their meeting with Preston North End in January and will be determined to end his goal drought on Friday when Norwich head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers.

What has Clinton Morrison said about Norwich City's play-off hopes?

Following Norwich's defeat to the Blades, Morrison delivered an honest verdict on the club's play-off hopes.

Asked on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show (as cited by Norfolk Live) about whether the Canaries can achieve a top-six finish, Morrison said "I think they can.

"I think Wagner is an experienced manager and they’ve got Pukki.

“Leam’s [Richardson, who was also on the show] right, they need to start scoring goals but if Pukki starts scoring goals, we’ve seen it many years in the Championship, then they’ve got a good chance.”

Will Pukki be able to fire the Canaries to the play-offs?

While Pukki certainly has an excellent track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the Championship, he has been far from his best in the club's recent fixtures.

Having failed to find the back of the net in each of his last nine league appearances, the 33-year-old will know that he simply has to step up to the mark in order to fire Norwich to the play-offs.

Given that Pukki has provided 86 direct goal contributions in 119 Championship games, it would not be at all surprising if he does go on to recapture his best form at what is a crucial stage of the season.

By producing an eye-catching display against Blackburn, the forward could help Norwich move to within a point of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side by claiming a victory on their travels.