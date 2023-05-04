EFL Pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that he does not believe that Blackburn Rovers will be able to secure the positive result that they require to have a chance of qualifying for the play-offs in their meeting with Millwall on Monday.

Blackburn managed to rescue a point in their meeting with Luton Town earlier this week at Ewood Park.

A headed effort from Hayden Carter in the closing stages of this particular showdown cancelled out Tom Lockyer's goal for the Hatters.

As a result of this draw, Blackburn reduced the gap between them and Millwall, who occupy the final play-off place, to two points.

However, due to their inferior goal difference, Rovers are below Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion in the standings.

Therefore, even if Blackburn beat Millwall, they will still miss out on a play-off place if Sunderland defeat Preston North End or West Brom defeat Swansea City.

Barring a miraculous goal swing, a defeat for Coventry City (5th) coupled with a win for Blackburn will not allow Jon Dahl Tomasson's side to leapfrog the Sky Blues on the final day of the regular term.

What has Adrian Clarke had to say about Blackburn's chances of securing a win over Millwall?

Ahead of this crucial fixture, Clarke has shared a frank verdict on Blackburn's chances of claiming a play-off spot at the expense of Millwall.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast, Clarke said: "Millwall at home to Blackburn, huge.

"I don't give Blackburn really much chance, but they will be motivated, won't they?

"They'll make it tricky for Millwall.

"So, it's not a gimme."

Will Blackburn be able to sneak into the play-offs?

With Blackburn knowing that anything other than a win on Monday will result in them playing Championship football again next season, their players know that they simply have to step up to the mark at The Den.

Millwall have failed to win three of their last four home games, and thus there is a possibility that they could crack under pressure in front of their own supporters.

Blackburn will then need help from Preston and Swansea in order to extend their season past the 46-game mark.

Given both of these sides are set to end the regular term at home, they will be keen to provide their fans with something to cheer about.

Yet given that neither team are in the top ten when it comes to their home league records, it would not be at all surprising if Swansea or Preston suffer a defeat which will end Blackburn's play-off hopes.