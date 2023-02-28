EFL pundit makes damning Stoke City claim

EFL pundit George Elek has said there is very little of anything to be remotely positive about at Stoke City in terms of the club’s performances and results at the moment.

Elek delivered the damning comments after the Potters were beaten once again in the Championship this past weekend, with Millwall winning 1-0 at the Bet 365 Stadium.

That leaves Stoke 17th in the league standings, albeit nine clear of relegation, but far off the play-off race.

Whilst Elek accepts the club won’t get relegated, he laments their poor form in recent years despite several different managers and approaches.

🗣️ "This is a malaise that has lasted four or five seasons." The mood at Stoke is far from positive, and it has been like that for some time.@GeorgeElek on the confusing and unwanted pattern the Potters find themselves repeating 🎙️👇 Listen in full ⤵️🎙️ | #SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Not The Top 20 Pod (@NTT20Pod) February 28, 2023

“They’ve got 40 points as we sit here now, they’re nine points clear of the relegation zone. You’d think they will be ok, but there is just no sign, from what I can see, of Alex Neil working his magic there.” Elek said on the latest episode of the Not The Top 20 podcast.

“I’m so confused as to how different managers, with different ideas, different CVs and successes, different personality types, can just come in and out of Stoke City and just fail to breathe life and to wake up what is a club with a squad that in my mind is better than what it’s shown and certainly a budget that belies their lowly league position.

“They might not be one of the big hitters in the division, but there’s no way they should be sitting down in 17th place.

“In fact for Alex Neil it’s crazy to think now that only a couple of months ago he chose to leave Sunderland to go to Stoke, presumably seeing that as a better career move for him.

“Sunderland very much in the hunt for the top six, sitting in the top six now. Stoke, basically in relegation form and sitting only nine points above the drop zone.

“There’s very little of anything to be remotely positive about in terms of Stoke’s performances and their results, and this is a malaise that’s now lasted four or five seasons.”

The Verdict

Elek is absolutely spot on in his criticism here.

There is no signs that a bright new era is on the horizon at Stoke City under Alex Neil and instead, the club continue to underperform.

Realistically, whilst they may not be one of the big big hitters in the division, Stoke certainly have the stature and standing to be a top half side in the division, at worst.

We saw them go up under Tony Pulis years ago now and remain in the top flight for quite some time, but a return to the heights of Premier League and those days seems way off at present.