After starting the 2023-24 Championship season with 10 points from their first four league matches, the wheels have already started to come off for Russell Martin and Southampton.

The new head coach of the Saints with a clear style and philosophy, as well as having to cope with the departures of some important players such as James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento early on in the season, but the early signs were good on the pitch.

What nobody expected to happen though was for Southampton to be absolutely blown away before the international break by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats trouncing the south coast outfit 5-0.

Southampton were determined to prove that that result was a fluke, but they had a tough assignment on their first match back after the internationals when taking on Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium.

Unfortunately though, it was the same old story as defensive lapses in concentration led to a 4-1 hammering at the hands of the Foxes, leading to many concerns being aired about Martin's methods.

The majority of Southampton's starting 11 from Friday night's loss have played Premier League football so there is the experience there to mount a Championship promotion push, but there are clearly issues that need to be addressed.

What is concerning EFL pundit Sam Parkin about Southampton?

Whilst Southampton's defending was poor and they pretty much pressed the self-destruct button against Leicester, Sam Parkin, a regular EFL pundit and ex-player who featured for the likes of Millwall, Swindon and Luton in his career, believes that there is too much similarity in Martin's midfield and not enough game-changers.

"I think Southampton are a little bit samey in midfield, and I think that's partly down to Jack Stephens and Bednarek not being available right now so Charles has had to play as a centre-half," Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

"But Downes, Smallbone, they're a little bit similar for me and they need a ball-winner in there if they're going to continue in this style, in this setup."

What changes do Southampton need to make in midfield going forward?

As mentioned by Parkin, the fact that Martin is suffering from some defensive injuries right now means that Shea Charles for now is having to play in the back line, which wasn't what he was brought in to do.

Charles was signed to be the pivot in midfield with two advanced midfielders ahead of him, and his defensive skills are perhaps needed in the engine room as evidenced when Leicester constantly overran the Saints in the middle of the park.

There is a case though to bring Argentine Carlos Alcaraz into the starting 11 again as well, having showed a lot of class in his brief Premier League stint last season - he hasn't started since the QPR win in August though.

Stuart Armstrong is another option that could be utilised, but it's clear that a two-man midfield of Smallbone and Downes does not work and probably will not work in the future either, especially against classy outfits like Leicester.