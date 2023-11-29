Highlights Ipswich Town's recent defensive record is a major concern for manager Kieran McKenna. They have conceded early goals in their last five league fixtures.

The team must address this issue quickly, as consistently conceding early goals is not sustainable and could jeopardize their promotion chances.

The January transfer period will be crucial for Ipswich, as it will allow McKenna to strengthen the areas of the team that need improvement. A good run of form now could help them distance themselves from rival teams.

Ipswich Town lost only their second game of the Championship season on Saturday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat away to West Brom.

The Baggies scored early in both halves to secure all three points against the team sitting second in the table.

The Tractor Boys have defied expectations so far this campaign by competing for promotion straight after going up from League One.

However, a recent trend will be a big concern for manager Kieran McKenna as the Suffolk outfit looks to hold onto their top two spot.

Ipswich have conceded a goal within the first 15 minutes of the game in each of their last five league fixtures, which has seen them earn just eight of a possible 15 points on offer.

Is Ipswich Town’s defensive record a concern for Kieran McKenna?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that this is an issue that McKenna must now be really looking to tackle over the next few weeks, as teams cannot afford to keep conceding early goals.

He believes the January transfer period will be key to Ipswich’s promotion charge, with McKenna now having been able to identify what areas of his team still needs strengthening.

“Saturday's defeat to West Bromwich Albion was the sixth time in a row Ipswich have conceded early in the game [in all competitions],” Palmer told Football League World.

“This will be a massive [issue] the manager will be keen to address because when this happens you're having to score two goals a game to win a match.

“Ipswich sit second in the Championship after a patchy four games, two draws, a win and a defeat last time out.

“Kieran McKenna will be keen to see that Ipswich do not fall off after Christmas, only making two signings and a couple of Premier League loanees after gaining promotion in the summer.

“He will have identified the positions he needs to strengthen in January in order for Ipswich to kick on and try and gain back-to-back promotions, and will know the players who have transitioned well from League One and those players who haven't transitioned from League One to the Championship.”

Is Ipswich Town’s recent form a major cause for concern?

Ipswich have conceded 10 goals in their last five games, twice in each one, which is not a sustainable level of defending for a team chasing promotion to the Premier League.

McKenna needs to resolve this issue as it could completely jeopardise their chances of earning a top two finish.

There are still seven games to go before the January window opens, so the team needs to figure out a solution that isn’t simply adding new players, as that’s 21 points on offer.

This is a crucial period of the campaign, and a good run of form now could help put the likes of Leeds and Southampton out of sight.