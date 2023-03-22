Sky Sports and EFL pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed that Sheffield Wednesday will still go on and win promotion this season despite a recent blip.

The Owls dropped points at home to Bolton Wanderers in a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon and last night, were defeated by Barnsley 4-2.

The Tykes had taken an early 2-0 lead at Oakwell thanks to goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood, but after a brace from Lee Gregory, things stood at 2-2 heading into the final 15 minutes.

Barnsley reacted well to that, though, and went on to score not once, but twice, first in the 83rd minute via Max Watters, and then again in the 96th courtesy of Liam Kitching.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, via YorkshireLive, Morrison delivered the following claim on Wednesday's League One promotion chances: "He [Darren Moore] is a brilliant manager."

"Their run is over but they are a fantastic group. I know how big that football club is having played for them.

"The fans are brilliant and they will back them. They have been on a great run. They can now go on another great run.

"They will come back again and my old team will get promoted. I like the manager and the group of players they have got there are strong and there is a great togetherness there. They have got some outstanding footballers.

"I think they need [Josh] Windass back. I do think they missed his creativity in the final third but they have got players who can score goals and they have got one of the best players in the league in Barry Bannan. I thought he was outstanding and didn't deserve to be on the losing team.

"I'm always going to back my old team because I think with the fans with the home games play a huge part at that club. It is a massive football club."

Following the match, with Plymouth winning elsewhere, Wednesday dropped to second in the League One standings.

They now trail the league leaders by two points, but do have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, behind, Ipswich trail them by three points, and Barnsley by six.

Both Wednesday and Barnsley have a game in hand on Ipswich, and two on Plymouth.

The Verdict

Yes, they've had a bit of a blip, but they've played two good sides in Bolton and Barnsley in the last two.

All the while, they've dealt with injuries to some important players like George Byers and Josh Windass.

With their games in hand, you would expect Sheffield Wednesday to still go on and ge tpromotion this season.

As such, I'd have to agree with the comments made by Clinton Morrison above.