EFL pundit Clinton Morrison has revealed that he believes that Cardiff City will be able to avoid relegation to League One from the Championship this season.

The Bluebirds would have been hoping to provide their supporters with something to shout about last weekend in their showdown with arch-rivals Swansea City.

Yet despite producing a fightback in this fixture, Cardiff slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Swans.

Efforts from Joel Piroe and Liam Cullen gave Swansea a two-goal advantage before Jaden Philogene reduced Cardiff's deficit.

The Bluebirds were seemingly on course to seal a point in this fixture when Sory Kaba headed home from Rubin Colwill's cross.

However, Swansea clinched victory deep into stoppage-time thanks to a strike from Ben Cabango.

Cardiff (21st) are now level on points with Huddersfield Town (22nd) who defeated promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at the John Smith's Stadium last Saturday

Sabri Lamouchi's side will be looking to claim a crucial victory in their showdown with fellow strugglers Blackpool on Friday.

What has Clinton Morrison had to say about Cardiff's chances of avoiding relegation?

Ahead of the Bluebirds' meeting with the Seasiders, Morrison has offered an honest verdict on the club's chances of avoiding relegation.

Speaking on the latest episode of English Football League Highlights show, Morrison said: "I think Cardiff will be alright.

"But they will be really disappointed in losing that derby [against Swansea]."

Will Cardiff be able to retain their Championship status for another season?

While the nature of Cardiff's defeat to Swansea was a blow, the club's supporters ought to take some solace from the fact that their players fought back to level proceedings in this fixture.

There are currently seven teams fighting to avoid the drop and if the Bluebirds do go on to beat Blackpool, they will put some daylight between them and Mick McCarthy's outfit.

If the teams above them drop points later this week, Cardiff could also potentially move up the league standings.

Set to take on Huddersfield in the penultimate fixture of the season, the Welsh side will be hoping to have achieved safety before this clash takes place.

This will unquestionably be a tough task as they are set to face promotion hopefuls Sheffield United in the coming weeks and will also meet a Stoke City team who have recently secured impressive victories over the likes of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City who are all vying for a play-off place.