With the final stage of the Championship season set to get underway this weekend, the race for the second automatic promotion spot in the division is well and truly on.

At present, it is Sheffield United who are in the driving seat, it has to be said.

The Blades are the side currently occupying second spot, and they have a three-point advantage over third-place Middlesbrough.

That gap could eventually go to six points once the Blades play the game in hand they have over Boro.

However, Middlesbrough will not give up, and are arguably, the in-form side in the division.

Their resurgence under Michael Carrick has been remarkable, and if only they had a stronger start to the campaign, their situation would be looking more positive.

Regardless of who misses out on second spot come mid May, fortunately for them, the play-offs represent another opportunity to go and win promotion.

The competition in the four stage team is fierce, though, so it certainly wouldn't be as straightforward as either side walking it and going up.

Indeed, EFL pundit Don Goodman has actually been discussing each side's chances in the play-offs should they end up in them.

On the latest League of 72 debate, Goodman said: "What I will say about the top two is, I think that's a big game for Sheffield United [v Burnley].

"I think if Middlesbrough end up in the play-offs, they win them.

"I think if Sheffield United end up in the play-offs they don't.

"At that point, that then chucks it [play-offs] wide open."

The Verdict

It's certainly an interesting prediction from Don Goodman this one.

In some ways, you can see the logic in what he is saying, though.

Given that Sheffield United have occupied a spot in the top two for as long as I can remember, if they do drop down to third and have to play in the play-offs, how will they react?

Paul Heckingbottom will surely have a tough job on his hands picking his side up for them, and if there is even a hint of weakness, the other sides fighting for Premier League football will take advantage of it.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, being the chasers rather than the chased, probably expect to end up in the play-offs and would have snapped your hand off for that when Carrick took over.

It's all about psychology and I think that's what Don Goodman is getting at with his prediction.