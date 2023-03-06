EFL pundit makes bold promotion claim involving Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle

EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has revealed that he believes that Ipswich Town will beat Plymouth Argyle in the race for a top-two finish in League One due to the strength of their attacking options.

The Blues are currently five points behind Plymouth in the standings with 12 games left to play this season.

Ipswich opted to bolster their options in the striker position in the previous transfer window by signing Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst.

Also able to turn to Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and Conor Chaplin for inspiration, the Blues have recently produced some impressive performances at Portman Road.

After securing a 4-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers last month, Ipswich won by the same score-line on Saturday in their meeting with Burton Albion.

Chaplin scored twice for Ipswich in this fixture while Broadhead and Ladapo also managed to find the back of the net against the Brewers.

Ipswich will be looking to extend their current winning run in League One to four games when they face Accrington Stanley tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Clarke has made a bold promotion claim involving Ipswich and Plymouth.

Speaking on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! podcast, Clarke said: “I’m confident that Ipswich can get plenty of points between now and the end of the season.

“It’s just what Plymouth do, isn’t it?

“Can they maintain this amazing home form, can they improve a little bit away from home?

“I’m still backing Ipswich to steal it because their strikers are in form, and the key issue here is that it’s not just one striker.

“I’m not saying it is with Plymouth either, they’ve got goals from different sources.

“But they’ve got three at the moment Ipswich that are in good nick.

“Conor Chaplin’s on fire, he’s got six braces I think this season and he gets a goal every 145 minutes in the league this season.

“Freddie Ladapo, he’s got 12 in the league at a rate of one every 152 minutes, so almost the same.

“And then you’ve got Nathan Broadhead who has come in, hit the ground running and he scores at a rate of one every 170 minutes.

“You’ve got three guys that are better than one in two, that’s good, that is good at any level and it gives you options and we’re not even talking about guys like [Marcus] Harness that are coming off of the bench and others as well.

“So, I think they are looking strong.”

The Verdict

Ipswich’s strength in this particular area of the pitch could indeed prove to be the difference in the race for promotion if the likes of Chaplin, Ladapo and Broadhead are able to maintain their consistency as well as their fitness.

Ladapo has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season while Chaplin has been directly involved in 20 goals in the third-tier.

As for Broadhead, he has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions for Ipswich since joining the club from Everton in January while he has also chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

By continuing to pick up victories on a regular basis, Ipswich may be able to move within striking distance of Plymouth.