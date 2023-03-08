EFL pundit makes bold Ipswich Town statement that Plymouth Argyle will strongly dispute

EFL pundit Adrian Clarke is backing Ipswich Town to steal away the second promotion spot in League One, despite Plymouth Argyle currently holding a five point advantage over the Tractor Boys.

The promotion race was very much a neck and neck three horse race in the third tier until Ipswich went through a slight blip recently, giving Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday in first and second place an advantage at present.

Despite their current deficit on the top two though, Clarke believes that the firepower the Tractor Boys have is what could ‘steal’ them an automatic promotion spot away from Plymouth.

“I’m still backing Ipswich to steal it because their strikers are in form.” Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“And, the key issue here is that it’s not just one striker – I’m not saying it is with Plymouth either, they’ve got goals from different sources.

“But, they’ve got three at the moment Ipswich that are in good nick.

“Conor Chaplin, on fire, he’s got six braces this season and he gets a goal every 145 minutes in the league this season.

“Freddie Ladapo, I think he’s got 12 in the league at a rate of one every 152 minutes, so almost the same.

“And then you’ve got Nathan Broadhead who’s come in, hit the ground running – he scores at a rate of every 170 minutes.

“You’ve got three guys that are better than one in two. That is good – at any level.

Both Ipswich and Plymouth have 11 matches left to play in League One this campaign.

It’s an away trip to Bolton for the Tractor Boys this weekend, meanwhile, Plymouth travel away from home to face Barnsley.

The Verdict

Even despite their five point advantage at this stage, the promotion race in League One is certainly not over.

Clarke offers sound reasoning for his prediction, too, which will no doubt cause some controversy among Plymouth supporters.

However, Plymouth do look as though they have things under control.

I think Sheffield Wednesday have been getting a lot of praise recently for their ability to get results, but Plymouth, in my opinion, have gone a little bit under the radar in terms of that level of praise given they’re level on points with the Owls.

Whoever goes up, from a neutral’s perspective, let’s just hope it’s an exciting finish to the season in the third tier after what has been a brilliantly fought campaign at the top so far.