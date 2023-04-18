Ipswich Town got back to winning ways this past weekend, and in emphatic fashion, too.

Indeed, a draw last weekend away at Cheltenham was followed up by a 6-0 victory over Charlton Athletic at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

The result took the Tractor Boys up to second in the League One standings, leapfrogging Sheffield Wednesday, who were beaten away from home at Burton Albion.

Of course, another match without a defeat also extended their unbeaten run in League One, which now stands at an impressive 14 games.

What has Ali Maxwell said about Ipswich Town?

Naturally, that sort of run has earned Kieran McKenna's side some big praise in recent weeks.

None more so than from EFL pundit Ali Maxwell on this week's Not The Top 20 podcast.

Indeed, Maxwell waxed lyrical about the Tractor Boys, making a very bold claim about them in the process.

"Let's talk about Ipswich 6-0 Charlton," Maxwell said on the NTT20 podcast.

"I sort of feel bad because the tone of my voice is kind of like 'oh here we go again', I feel like we've had this discussion a lot.

"Ipswich have scored 29 goals in their last 10 games, they've won nine of them - this one [v Charlton] the heaviest of the lot.

"Conor Chaplin with an extremely well taken hat-trick - the team's ability to create chances for Chaplin, which just happen to be the sort of chances that Conor Chaplin is very good at taking, is astounding.

"Normally from wide areas, cut back to him, picking up positions that are really difficult for centre-backs to pick up and if he can give a defensive midfielder the slip, he's always got a little pocket of space inside the box.

"He doesn't seem to need much space in order to get accurate shots off with either foot and they just kept going.

"Confidence is so high - they are probably playing at the highest level of any League One team that I have ever seen."

Who do Ipswich Town have left to play in League One?

With the League One season coming to an end in a few weeks, and Ipswich currently in the top two, the Tractor Boys have promotion in their own hands.

Indeed, five wins and they will be promoted - things are rarely that straightforward in football, though.

It's Port Vale up next, tonight, for the club, whilst away trips to play-off contenders Peterborough and Barnsley await afterwards.

A home game against Exeter follows those two away days, with the season set to finish away at Fleetwood Town on May 7th.