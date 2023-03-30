Burnley have not done badly for themselves at all so far this season.

Indeed, following their relegation from the Premier League, the Clarets have completely blown away the opposition at Championship level under Vincent Kompany.

As the division prepares to get back underway this weekend following the conclusion of the international break, Burnley sit top of the league, 13 points clear of Sheffield United in second, and 16 clear of Middlesbrough in third.

It is surely only a matter of time before the Clarets officially secure a return to the top flight and indeed lift the league title.

Interestingly, though, they may have been even stronger this season had they landed one of their transfer targets in January.

Indeed, Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres was reportedly a winter target for the club.

EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes that had they landed Gyokeres last summer, he is so good that the Clarets could be ten points further in the distance at present.

"Well, if Burnley had have got him [Gyokeres] in the summer then they'd be another ten points [clear] on their way to the horizon," Parkin said on the League of 72 play-off debate.

"He's better than a lot of central strikers in the Premier League now.

"I think the majority of the bottom half would take him, he'd get in their team.

"Pretty complete from what I've seen - strong, can run with it, run beyond, he's a good creator as well - he's made a number of good assists.

"So I really like him, and I think the spine of that Coventry side is their strong piece."

Gyokeres has certainly had another fine season in the Championship.

Indeed, the Swedish international has scored 18 league goals for Coventry this season, so far, as well as registering eight assists.

Gyokeres also recently scored on international duty for Sweden, which will certainly do his value no harm.

The Verdict

Who knows whether or not this claim is accurate.

The fact is, we will never know, as Gyokeres elected to remain at Coventry City despite January transfer interest.

It does look as though the Swedish forward will be leaving the Sky Blues this summer, though, unless they secure a promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, which is not going to be easy.

With Burnley looking destined for the top flight, perhaps they could be a destination for the Swede when the transfer window rolls around again.