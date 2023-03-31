As the Championship prepares to get back underway, there is no doubting that two of the most in-form sides are Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Burnley, for example, sit top of the league standings, and look destined not only for Premier League promotion, but the league title also, with a 13 point advantage over their nearest rivals in Sheffield United.

The Clarets take on Sunderland in Friday night league action this evening as the division gets back underway following the international break, and three points for Burnley would see them go an incredible 16 points clear of second place ahead of Saturday's fixtures.

Although Burnley may well be out of reach, Sheffield United in second are not - that is what third-placed Middlesbrough are currently banking on.

Michael Carrick's side sit just three points shy of the Blades in second at present, and will be hoping for a slip up or two from Paul Heckingbottom's men as the season draws to a conclusion.

What has EFL pundit Don Goodman said about Middlesbrough?

Don Goodman recently appeared on the League Of 72 YouTube channel, discussing the race for second place in the Championship between Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

During the debate, the guests on the show were very keen to stress what a brilliant job Michael Carrick had done at the club, and Goodman even dropped the following, rather bold, claim.

"Middlesbrough, let's have it clear, right here, right now, they're the best team in the league," Goodman said on the League Of 72 debate.

"I'd say even above Burnley.

"Right now, on current form, over the last eight games, 19 points, it's one more than Burnley, so statistically, and the way that they are doing it, for me, makes them the best team."

The Verdict

I can totally see where Don Goodman is coming from with this rather bold take on Middlesbrough.

Their form under Michael Carrick has been incredible, and on current form, they are certainly one of the best teams in the league.

However, I really don't think that any other club than Burnley can be labelled the best team in the Championship this season, regardless of whether or not Middlesbrough have gained a point more than them over the last eight games.

The Clarets are breezing the league and currently hold a 13 point gap over Sheffield United in second, and a 16 point gap over Middlesbrough in third.

They have done a wonderful job this season and as good as Middlesbrough have been of late, I don't think Burnley will be happy to hear another side being called the best side in the league when they hold such a big advantage at the top of the table.