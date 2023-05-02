Ipswich Town have sealed a Championship return, following what has been a fantastic 2022/23 campaign for Kieran McKenna and his side.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to reach the 100 point mark and will also have the opportunity to reach over 100 goals when they travel to Fleetwood Town on Sunday afternoon, with McKenna's side needing all three points and a single goal to achieve that.

The League One title is still up for grabs too with Plymouth Argyle, who also secured promotion at the weekend, sitting just a point ahead of the Suffolk club

Ipswich have lost just the single league game since the turn of the year and are currently on an 18-game unbeaten run, entering unstoppable form at the right time to ensure automatic promotion was theirs.

Incredibly enough, the Tractor Boys have conceded a mere two goals in their last 15 league games too, netting 43 goals in that time period in what has been a near-perfect 2023 thus far.

What has George Elek Said about Ipswich Town?

Praising the Suffolk club on the Not The Top 20 podcast, George Elek said: "To be sitting on 97 points, 99 goals with a game to go is an incredible achievement and I've got to be careful what I say here because I know a lot of people are very weathered to the idea that whoever is top of the league are clearly the best team.

"But in my mind, Ipswich Town are the best team in League One since we have been doing this podcast - without question - even if they finish second."

Exactly how good are Ipswich Town?

The Tractor Boys have been fantastic this season and when considering that they have a goal difference of +41 over that last 15 games just goes on to prove how consistently fantastic they have been in recent months.

They have entered unstoppable form during the closing stages of this campaign and have managed to put some very capable sides to the sword in the process.

Relentless in attack and resilient at the back, the Tractor Boys have proven to be a level above all across the pitch during the second half of this League One season, with squad depth also being at an excitingly high level.

There have been some fantastic League One outfits who have shone since the podcast started in 2016, with Elek's comment acting as an indication as to how good they have been.