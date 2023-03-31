EFL pundit Sam Parkin has said that he would not swap Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer for any other duo in the Championship.

Akpom has been excellent this season in what has been a resurgent campaign for his Boro career, and with 24 league goals to date in 31 matches, he could go on to near the 30-goal mark come the end of the Championship campaign.

Archer, meanwhile, was signed on loan in January and has been brilliant up top for Boro since his arrival, linking up particularly well with Akpom himself.

What has Sam Parkin said?

Speaking on the latest League Of 72 debate, Parkin made the bold, aforementioned claim when discussing Akpom's season and who could come out on top in the race for second place.

Indeed, when asked for his player of the season, he singled out Akpom, but also took time to mention his teammate Archer and the duo that they make up.

"It's gotta be Akpom at Middlesbrough," Parkin said on the League Of 72 play-off debate when discussing his stand out player of the Championship season so far.

"I told Don [Goodman] a story earlier that Jim Magilton had a brainwave my second year at Ipswich that I was going to play as a number 10 - the experiment lasted 45 minutes in a pre-season game in Holland.

"I said to Don, when you've been used to playing up against someone all of your career, as Akpom has done, to now play this withdrawn role, it takes a clever player to know when to play one and two touch, when to know that you've got to add a creative spark and add a dribble and commit someone.

Akpom has 25 goals in all competitions this season | Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough.

"So for Michael Carrick to recognise that, and for him to produce with such consistency is amazing."

Parkin continued: "I think [Cameron] Archer's probably loan signing of the season alongside [Nathan] Tella."

"I just think for Akpom to play actually a different position - he's come through at Arsenal and he's got unquestionable talent - but to do it with such regularity is an incredible story.

"That two [Akpom and Archer] in tandem, in particular, I think you wouldn't swap those two for any other two in the Championship."

The Verdict

Whilst there are undoubtedly other very talented players in the Championship, Sam Parkin may have a point here.

What makes Akpom and Archer so good, aside from their obvious individual talents, is their ability to play off each other wonderfully.

Archer has turned out to be a phenomenal pick up in the January window and has given Boro the sort of boost a club needs in mid-season.

Without wanting to discredit others, because there are several Boro players that are excelling under Michael Carrick.

But, If the club go on to achieve big things this season, it will have been in no small part down to the attacking duo of Cameron Archer and Chuba Akpom.