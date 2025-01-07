George Elek is surprised that Derby County are the front-runners for Louie Barry amid interest from a host of other Championship clubs in the Aston Villa forward.

Reports of Derby's interest surfaced via Alan Nixon, stating that Derby are the latest club to be taking an interest in Barry ahead of the January window. Nixon also claims that Villa could consider a sale with a buy-back clause written into the deal, but the Rams could offer better terms on a loan.

It is believed that a number of sides in the second tier had been keeping tabs on his performances in League One ahead of a possible move this winter, with Sheffield Wednesday among them. It has been reported by The Northern Echo that Middlesbrough are also one of those sides, with Michael Carrick’s team aiming for promotion this season.

TEAMtalk has revealed that Leeds have been looking into signing Barry on loan, as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his squad in the January window. Barry will likely end up somewhere in the second tier and it seems Leeds have thrown their hat into the ring regarding the 21-year-old, but now Barry looks likely to move to Derbyshire instead.

Louie Barry's Stockport County stats (all comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Season League Apps Goals Assists 2024/25 League One 24 16 3 2023/24 League Two 22 9 4

George Elek reacts to Louie Barry latest amid Derby's interest

Now, according to the latest reports from Nixon via Patreon, with the Rams currently in a battle to secure the signature of the 21-year-old, they are thought to be leading the face. Derby will be able to offer the 21-year-old game time, and this could help in their bid to bring him to Pride Park Stadium.

There have been significant offers for the forward, as per Nixon, and Fraser Fletcher of TEAMtalk has also explained that Derby are now working hard to get a deal done. The EFL experts of the Not The Top 20 Podcast have explained their thoughts on the situation regarding Barry, with Derby seemingly leading the race ahead of teams further up the division.

Ali Maxwell said: "We're going to talk about the most sought after January loanee, surely. The main character of the EFL for 18 months now; I'm talking Louie Barry.

George Elek responded: "Interesting timing for this as well. As of this morning, he's being linked to Derby County, which is a pretty big surprise.

"No disrespect to Derby but I was assuming that Barry would be going to a team knocking on the door of the Premier League. Given the success that Aston Villa have had with Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough, my assumption was that they'd be using this as a similar test to send him to a Middlesbrough or a Leeds.

"To prove that he is of the requisite quality at that level and prove that he's ready to come into their first-team next season. There is no reason, in my mind, why he won't be able to be.

"Maybe he will go to Derby. My understanding is that it's by no means a done deal."

Derby County could be a great fit for Louie Barry in January

Derby need reinforcements, and they need them quickly. If Barry does join, then he will only help in the Rams' fight against relegation, and he will gain valuable experience in the Championship in a team that will be able to play to his strengths in transition on the counter-attack.

A loan to a higher level could kick Barry onto new heights in his development, but it is clear to see why there is such widespread interest. Barry is an intelligent forward with excellent ball-striking, making him a threat from distance and in tight spaces. His finishing ability, especially in one-on-one situations, stands out already.

Barry's off-the-ball movement is sharp and fast, constantly finding pockets of space to exploit. His agility, acceleration, and quick feet make him dangerous in wide areas or cutting inside, giving him the versatility and dynamism to thrive in multiple attacking roles.

He's confident when it comes to carrying the ball forward at opposition full-backs, and does so with real quality and strong close control, while his movement is electrifying and he possesses the natural agility to evade challenges with ease. Barry's athletic profile is hugely exciting, and his speed in behind can help to stretch defences and break in the way Paul Warne will want him to with Derby.

His ability in transitional moments is likely to suit a side lower down the table, but the forward has quickly established himself as the best player in League One at a young age, and there is every chance that his skill-set translates to the top of the Championship in an attacking outfit as well at some stage.