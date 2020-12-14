EFL pundit reacts to Middlesbrough gamble made by Neil Warnock

Duncan Watmore looks a player reborn under Neil Warnock with him once again excelling at the weekend as Middlesbrough cruised past Millwall.

The Teessiders raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening portion of the game against the Lions and it was game over thereafter, with Boro getting back to winning ways after a poor performance at Preston.

At the heart of all things good that Boro did, too, was Watmore once again with him continuing to enjoy a rich vein of form after so many injury issues in his career up until now.

And, for Dean Ashton speaking to EFL on Quest, it is Neil Warnock and his management that is getting the best out of him.

He said:

“After having a bit of a wobble, it was a great start from Middlesbrough. And Duncan Watmore, I just think it was always gonna take a manager like Neil Warnock to take a chance on him.

“He was an under-21 international with Jack Grealish, big things were thought of him and then horrible injuries hampered his career.

“But Warnock has took a chance on him, maybe he has to nurse him through training sessions, but he’s clearly getting the best out of a player who has NOT lost his ability through injuries.”

The Verdict

There’s never been much doubt about Watmore’s talent and ability – he looked at home in the Premier League with Sunderland as a youngster.

Injuries have badly set him back, though, and at times it has looked as though he’d never really get to realise his potential.

Now, though, he is showing great signs and Boro will just hope he can keep performing and perhaps earn a longer-term deal than what he is on at the moment.

A player of real talent, though, that much is clear.