EFL pundit issues verdict on Stoke v Cardiff City

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has issued his verdict on Stoke City’s clash with Cardiff City on Saturday, forecasting a 2-1 victory for the Potters.

The Bluebirds travel to Stoke tomorrow for their first game after the sacking of Mick McCarthy, with Steve Morison having stepped up from his role with the U23s to become caretaker boss.

Cardiff have lost eight on the bounce in the Championship but a change in the dugout so often brings with it a change in fortunes – something that Michael O’Neill will be very wary of.

O’Neill’s side are on a difficult run themselves as their 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford in midweek meant they’ve now lost four in a row in all competitions.

That form has seen them drop out of the top six completely but a win at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday would see them climb back into the play-off places if results elsewhere go their way.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted the home side will secure all three points with a 2-1 win.

He explained: “When Stoke are at their best, they are one of the best sides in the Championship. But if they drop from that level, you see the types of results they have had over the last couple of weeks.

“I felt like the players were still playing for Mick McCarthy, but something had to give after that run of results. Both sides are in real need of a win, but I’ll back Stoke to edge it.”

The Verdict

This looks to be the worst time to play Cardiff for some time because McCarthy’s exit is likely to bring some sort of reaction.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether Morison looks to change the system up and hand opportunities to some players that have been on the fringes of the squad.

You’d think he’ll be keen to make the most of his chance as Bluebirds boss but a trip to Stoke is a tough way to start his interim tenure.

Despite the change in manager, O’Neill’s side have to see this as an opportunity to get their season back on track.

Looking at the two squads, you’d have to say that the Potters have the talent to claim all three points but it would not be a surprise to see a new-look Cardiff end their long losing run.