Pundit Sam Parkin has urged Derby County to stick with manager Paul Warne after missing out on the League One play-offs.

The Rams dropped out of the play-offs on the final day of the season after a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

After a bright start, the visitors were controversially reduced to 10-men when Curtis Davies was sent off just before half time after he was adjudged to have brought down Marvin Johnson, with Michael Smith converting the resulting penalty. The Owls hit the bar through Will Vaulks after the break, while Max Bird almost levelled for Derby when his shot was cleared off the line by Aden Flint.

But the Rams could not find an equaliser and Peterborough United took full advantage with a 2-0 win at Barnsley to sneak into the final top six spot by a single point.

What did Sam Parkin say about Paul Warne?

Parkin says he does not believe that it is a failure for the Rams to miss out on the play-offs and believes Warne should be given the opportunity to lead the club's rebuild this summer.

"I don't think it's a disaster," Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I think Paul Warne will know that it was an outside chance really to make it up this year and I think he'll be waking up and thinking if I can rebuild, if I'm given the the tools and the ability to ship the dead wood out and build this squad.

"There's a lot of young lads, remember, they were in a really difficult predicament, some guys like Curtis Davies coming to the end as well.

"He's got a lot of work to do, but who is better placed than Paul Warne to make a run at it with his own squad next season?"

Should Derby County stick with Paul Warne?

It is difficult to disagree with Parkin that Warne deserves to stay on.

There is no doubt it is a huge disappointment for the Rams not to make the top six, particularly as they were beginning to be considered as potential automatic promotion contenders earlier in the year, but given the turmoil at the club at the start of the season, it is commendable that they have even been able to mount a sustained challenge.

It is a big summer at the club with the likes of Curtis Davies, James Chester and top scorer David McGoldrick out of contract, but it gives Warne an opportunity to bring in his own players and add younger players and more depth to a squad which has been stretched at times this campaign.

Warne won three promotions from the third tier during his time at Rotherham United and as Parkin says, there are few managers more qualified than him to lead the Rams' rebuild.