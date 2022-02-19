EFL pundit issues verdict on major decision in Fulham’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town earned an eye-catching 2-1 win over league leaders Fulham in the Saturday lunchtime Championship action.

Danny Ward and Duane Holmes’ strikes saw the Terriers take a 2-0 lead into half time, before Bobby Decordova-Reid halved the deficit with a sublime control and finish late on. That however, was not enough to chance the result for Fulham as the visitors took all three points.

There was an air of controversy about Huddersfield’s second with Sorba Thomas getting on the end of a loose cross before Marek Rodak, taking some contact and going to ground to win a penalty.

On the replay, it did appear that Rodak had stopped challenging for the ball before the contact was initiated and Mick McCarthy gave his opinion on whether it was a penalty or not as a studio pundit on Sky Sports.

He said: “I think it’s a soft one, but Thomas made a great run, he’s running across to try and get on the cross in the first place and when it doesn’t come he keeps going, so he’s bought it.

“I think it’s soft because the keeper has stopped, looking to block a shot.”

Rodak almost made amends but Holmes’ spot kick, straight down the middle, just travelled past his left leg to give the Terriers some breathing space.

The Verdict

It is certainly understandable why Tony Harrington has given the penalty with the pace of the move.

With it only becoming clear that he had possibly made the wrong call on a slow motion replay.

Rodak, Marco Silva and the rest of the Fulham squad will definitely feel aggrieved after the way they came back into the match in the second half, but it is not a result that is likely to derail their title procession.

The Terriers on the other hand have hugely bolstered their play-off push by taking an unexpected three points with whole-hearted displays from Tom Lees, Matty Pearson and Lewis O’Brien steering them towards a fantastic result.