Pundit Jamie Mackie believes Luton Town could cause problems for teams in the Premier League next season following their promotion.

The Hatters won promotion to the top flight after beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Rob Edwards' men dominated the first half and had Gabriel Osho's early goal disallowed before they took the lead in the 23rd minute when Jordan Clark fired home after excellent work by Elijah Adebayo.

The Hatters then had another goal ruled out for handball, but the Sky Blues began to improve before the break with Gustavo Hamer volleying over from Jake Bidwell's cross.

Coventry equalised in the 66th minute when Viktor Gyokeres set up Hamer, who finished into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Luton thought they had won the game when substitute Joe Taylor captalised on a mistake by Jonathan Panzo to slot home, but the goal was disallowed for handball meaning penalties would be needed.

After six consecutive successful spot-kicks for the Hatters, Fankaty Dabo missed for the Sky Blues to seal Luton's return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

Jamie Mackie's Luton Town claim

Mackie believes that Kenilworth Road will be a tough place to go for Premier League teams and says that Luton's style of play will cause issues for their top flight opponents.

"Kenilworth Road, I think that's their best chance to get results when we talk about the Premier League because these are massive clubs they're going to join and you've got the opportunity to make it a hostile place to go," Mackie said on ITV's EFL Play Off Highlights show.

"If they carry on playing the way that they're playing, I think that it will be a test for a lot of Premier League defenders because it's going to be very different to what they're used to and they've got to use that as an advantage.

"We saw today, Wembley, massive stadium, they had their half absolutely packed out so it's going to be bouncing and a big queue for season tickets next season I'm sure."

How will Luton Town do in the Premier League?

Mackie is right that Kenilworth Road will be a tough away trip for any Premier League team next season.

But the Hatters' away form has been excellent this campaign and as they proved at Wembley, they are not afraid to impose their game plan on any team and in any venue.

There is no doubt Edwards will need to significantly strengthen his squad for the top flight and there are question marks over whether their style of play will be as effective against higher-level opposition.

But the Hatters have shown their character repeatedly this season and while it will be incredibly challenging for them in the Premier League, they should never be written off.