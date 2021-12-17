EFL pundit issues verdict on Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City clash

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to make further progress within the Championship play-offs when Birmingham City visit tomorrow afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently sitting in fourth place and are a mere four points from Bournemouth in second.

Whilst a finish inside the top six will be deemed as a great achievement at Ewood Park, they will be eager to keep pace with the division’s top two, whose dominance has deteriorated in recent weeks.

In pursuit of keeping up with the play-off chasing pack, Birmingham will be hoping to steal all three points tomorrow.

Lee Bowyer’s side currently find themselves as many points from the play-offs, eight, as they are from the relegation zone.

Issuing his score predictions in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the hosts will run out as 2-1 winners.

The verdict

Blackburn are on fire at the moment and are perhaps the most difficult side in the Championship to play right now.

Rovers are five points clear in the play-off positions and will be confident of troubling the top two places, even more, when Birmingham visit tomorrow.

However, Birmingham do pose a difficult test, with the Blues securing some excellent away victories already this season.

It should be tight game played out at Ewood Park tomorrow, but given the attacking firepower that Rovers possess, and their confidence coming into the clash, it will be no surprise to see the hosts emerge victorious.

With games being cancelled at the moment, Blackburn are one club that will be eager to keep on playing to continue to take advantage of their impressive form.