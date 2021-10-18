EFL pundit issues verdict for QPR’s midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers

Neither Queens Park Rangers or Blackburn Rovers will be heading into their midweek clash against each other with too much confidence after what happened in the second halves of their respective matches at the weekend.

The hosts went to their west London neighbours in Fulham for a lunchtime derby clash on Saturday, and after getting back level through Lyndon Dykes they were comprehensively put away 4-1 by the Cottagers.

Rovers meanwhile were 2-0 up against high-flying Coventry City at Ewood Park, and that was without Ben Brereton who found himself on the bench after his international excursions with Chile, but a second half collapse saw Coventry score twice and head back to the Midlands with a point.

The good news for Rovers is that Brereton should be returning to the starting 11 but the Lancashire side will be up against an R’s side who will be looking to prove a point after such a drubbing at the hands of their local rivals.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has offered his thoughts on the match and he cannot split the two sides whatsoever.

“I’m interested to see how QPR bounce back after Saturday’s 4-1 thumping at the hands of Fulham,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They were just starting to get back on track prior to the international break and will want to keep the pressure on those above them as they look to get back into the play-off places.

“It’s a similar story for Blackburn, who have dropped out of the top six after just one win in their last five.

“They will no doubt be hoping Ben Brereton Diaz can hit the ground running after starring for Chile once again.

“I think we could be in for some entertainment as QPR have scored in every league game since mid-March and Rovers have scored in all but one of their 13 games in all competitions this term.

“However, I can’t separate them. 2-2.”

The Verdict

Both Mark Warburton and Tony Mowbray will be looking for their players to show a reaction after disappointing displays on Saturday.

QPR haven’t struggled for goals this season but it is at the back where they are generally struggling, so coming up against a side who aren’t shy of leaking goals could do them good.

The return of Brereton to the starting line-up will be a major boost for Blackburn though and you wouldn’t bet against him continuing his fine form.

I can just see QPR sneaking this one though with a 2-1 victory and Lyndon Dykes being the man in-form for the Hoops netting again.