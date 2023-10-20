Highlights Stoke City has been performing poorly this season, currently sitting 21st in the Championship table with only one win in their last five matches.

Sunderland, on the other hand, are in a much better position than Stoke, currently occupying fourth place in the league.

David Prutton predicts a 2-2 draw for the match, with both teams expected to score goals in an exciting affair at the Bet 365 Stadium.

With players having now returned to their respective clubs after the international break, Championship action gets back underway once again this weekend.

There are a number of intriguing ties thrown up in this round of fixtures, too, one of which is set to take place at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, Alex Neil's Stoke City are set to host Tony Mowbray's Sunderland in what should be an interesting match up.

We say that because last time the two sides met, at the Stadium of Light in March, Stoke City ran out 5-1 winners away from home in what was a fantastic result for the Potters, and a very embarrassing one for the Black Cats.

Both sides had very different league finishes last season and with this fixture arriving, it comes at a time where both clubs are enduring different fortunes once again.

What has Stoke City's recent form been like?

With 11 matches played in the league, for example, Stoke City find themselves sitting 21st in the current Championship table - far lower than they and boss Alex Neil will have been hoping before a ball was kicked this season.

Naturally, that means they are in shocking form, too, with just one victory in their last five outings.

That win came in impressive fashion in a 3-0 victory away at Bristol City at the end of last month, but the team followed that up with back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Leicester City.

What has Sunderland's recent form been like?

Sunderland's recent form has been mixed, but still much better than Stoke's heading into this one.

Indeed, the Black Cats have lost two of their last five in the league, but have won the other three of those.

This has seen them climb and maintain to fourth place, where they sit in the Championship heading into this weekend's fixture.

Tony Mowbray's side were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough prior to the international break so will surely be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City v Sunderland score prediction

With the above said, it's time to get into David Prutton's score prediction for the clash, and he's certainly predicting an exciting affair.

Indeed, writing in his latest column, Prutton predicts four goals at the Bet 365 Stadium tomorrow afternoon, with two going to either side in a 2-2 draw.

Explaining his prediction, Prutton wrote on Sky Sports: "The pressure is on for Alex Neil."

"Stoke have been poor, and he will be really feeling it as he faces the side he left to join the Potters last year.

"The gap between the two is massive right now.

"Sunderland were drubbed by Middlesbrough, but they were down to 10 players and tend to bounce back well this season.

"Their fans will be desperate to get one over Neil, but I think it will be spoils shared. Prediction: 2-2."

Stoke City v Sunderland is set to take place on Saturday 21st October, with kick-off at the Bet 365 Stadium scheduled for 3PM.