Sam Parkin believes Stockport County are favourites for their League Two play-off final against Carlisle United.

The Hatters booked their place at Wembley after a dramatic victory over Salford City at Edgeley Park, winning the tie 3-1 on penalties following a 2-1 victory after extra time which made it 2-2 on aggregate.

Dave Challinor's men were 1-0 down after the first leg at the Peninsula Stadium, but they took the lead in the second leg in the 68th minute when Isaac Oloafe headed home Ryan Rydel's cross to send the game to extra time.

Stephen Mallan restored the Ammies' lead with his deflected strike in the 112th minute, but Jack Stretton's close-range header three minutes later ensured penalties would be needed to determine who progressed to the final, with Hatters goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe saving from Adrian Mariappa and Mallan before Antoni Sarcevic scored the decisive spot-kick for County.

Carlisle recovered from 1-0 down with a 3-1 win over Bradford City at Brunton Park on Saturday to set up the meeting with Stockport next Sunday.

The Cumbrians took the lead through Brad Halliday's own goal before they added a second in extra time when Callum Guy's half volley made it past Harry Lewis.

The Bantams pulled one back through Matt Derbyshire to level the tie, but Paul Simpson's side won it in the 112th minute when Ben Barclay, who will be unable to play against his parent club in the final, headed home Owen Moxon's cross.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin says that while the Cumbrians will be a threat, he believes the Hatters are slight favourites.

"I'd make them slight favourites given that they went close to automatic promotion," Parkin said on ITV's EFL Play Off Highlights show.

"Over the last quarter of the season, I think they've had the joint most points so they've been in really good form and those players coming back to the fore, the likes of Will Collar, Sarcevic today, Paddy Madden got through 120 minutes somehow, so they're better stocked now to take on Carlisle.

"But similar formations, the wing-backs could cancel each other out, that's always a problem when you get two teams that play in a similar manner.

"Carlisle, Paul Simpson, that conundrum with Barclay, so he has a problem at centre half and then in the forward positions a bit of an embarrassment of riches, so it'll be interesting to see which pairing he goes with."

Will Stockport County beat Carlisle United?

Parkin is right that Stockport will be favourites in the final.

The Hatters have lost just two of their last 22 games, and they have an incredibly strong squad, so they will be a tough opponent for Carlisle.

But the Cumbrians have had an outstanding season and showed excellent character to turn the tie around against the Bantams, so they should certainly not be written off.

As Parkin says, it will be an intriguing game considering the tactical similarities between the teams, but County may just have the edge in this one as they look to seal back-to-back promotions.