EFL pundit issues Sheffield Wednesday concerns after Luton Town loss

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison has admitted he is worried about his former side and their status as a Sky Bet Championship club this season.

The Owls have hit a little bit of a wall in terms of form in recent matches and that will concern with the gap growing a little bit at the bottom of the table once more.

Indeed, the loss at Luton Town at the weekend will have concerned greatly with them throwing away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against the Hatters.

And, speaking on EFL on Quest later on Saturday evening, Morrison admits he has concerns for the Owls:

“I do worry for my old club Sheffield Wednesday because there’s no confidence in that club. If they pushed for the third goal and got it, then it’s game over.”

The Verdict

Of course, since Saturday night we have now seen Darren Moore arrive at the club from Doncaster Rovers and he’ll be looking to get a tune out of the Owls between now and the end of the campaign.

It’s a tough job but there is quality still in that Owls side, it just needs to perform consistently and find, as Morrison says, improved confidence.

That is easier said than done, however, and in the games remaining it is going to be fascinating to watch Moore trying to turn it around and pull off what would be a fine escape.