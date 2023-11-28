Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's recent performance and league standing suggest that they are in danger of relegation without putting up much of a fight.

EFL pundit David Prutton predicts that Leicester City will easily defeat Sheffield Wednesday with a 2-0 win.

Leicester City is currently at the top of the Championship table, with a comfortable lead over the chasing pack and a strong likelihood of securing a top two spot.

Bottom takes on top this midweek in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to host leaders Leicester City.

The Owls made their return to league action after the November international break last weekend with a 2-1 loss away to Birmingham City.

Danny Rohl’s side conceded an 81st minute winner from Jordan James, which left the Yorkshire outfit with nothing from the game.

Wednesday remain rooted to the bottom of the second division table, now 10 points adrift of safety after just 17 games.

The team needs to start getting results soon, otherwise relegation will become a complete certainty without much of a fight.

What will be the scoreline for Sheffield Wednesday vs Leicester City?

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that the Foxes will pile on the misery at Hillsborough on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win away from home.

Enzo Maresca’s team is looking for a second consecutive win as they fight for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

“For Sheffield Wednesday to take the lead at Birmingham and still not take anything from the game just sums up where they are right now,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“It is all a bit miserable.

“And the last time you would want to play in those circumstances is Leicester City.

“They returned to winning ways at the weekend, and should take all three points here at a relative canter.”

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester lost their last two games prior to the international break, which allowed the chasing pack to gain ground on their top spot position after their blistering start to the term.

The Foxes got back to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 win at home to Watford.

A late Jamie Vardy brace sealed all three points for Maresca’s side, extending their lead at the top of the table to three points over second place Ipswich Town.

The gap to third place Leeds United is now 10 points after 17 games, with the Foxes looking more and more likely to secure a top two spot at the first attempt.

Defeat away to Wednesday would prove to be one of the shocks of the season given the massive contrast in form between the two clubs so far this campaign.

Leicester have won 14 and lost three of their opening 17 games, whereas the Owls have just one win to their name and 13 defeats.

The pair meet at Hillsborough on Wednesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Can Sheffield Wednesday earn a result at home to Leicester City?

Leicester got back to winning ways by eventually breaking down Valerien Ismael’s side at the King Power last weekend.

It took until the 76th minute to find the breakthrough for the Foxes, who have been so impressive at finding ways to win this campaign.

They are the heavy favourites going into this midweek clash, and it would be a major surprise if they were to drop points.

However, football has a funny way of springing surprises and Wednesday are in desperate need of a result so perhaps they can pull off a big upset at home to the league leaders.