Highlights Leeds United missed a valuable opportunity to close the gap on the automatic promotion places in their last game against Rotherham.

Despite the dropped points, Leeds are still third in the Championship table, with a chance to close the gap on Ipswich Town.

The upcoming match against Swansea City is crucial for Leeds, as they need to get back to winning ways in order to keep pace with the top two teams.

Leeds United missed a fantastic opportunity to put pressure on the automatic promotion places last weekend.

The Whites returned to Championship action before either of Leicester City or Ipswich Town.

This meant that Daniel Farke’s side could have closed the gap to five points on the top two before their respective Saturday kick-offs.

But Leeds dropped two points away to relegation-threatened Rotherham United, which allowed the Foxes to extend the gap between them to 10 points.

Ipswich Town ultimately lost 2-0 to West Brom, meaning the gap between the two teams is now down to seven.

Victory over Swansea City on Wednesday night could see that be reduced down to four points, depending on results elsewhere.

Can Leeds United beat Swansea City?

David Prutton admitted his surprise at Leeds’ failure to earn all three points against the Millers last Friday night.

However, the EFL pundit believes that the Yorkshire outfit should be able to get all three points at Elland Road, predicting a 3-1 win for the home side.

“Just when you think Leeds are going to start marching, they go and manage to draw at Rotherham,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“They should have been a few up in that game before conceding the equaliser.

“It was a chance missed to put some real pressure on Ipswich.

“Swansea would have been frustrated to lose that two-goal lead against Hull.

“I just can’t see them getting anything from Elland Road, either.”

Michael Duff’s side come into the game having won none of their last three league games, drawing two and losing one.

A 2-2 draw with Hull City last weekend was a disappointing result given the team was 2-0 up going into the break.

The Swans will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having slipped to 17th in the Championship table.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are still third despite their dropped points away to Rotherham United last weekend.

The gap to the chasing pack outside the play-off places is still five points, with Cardiff City sitting seventh in the standings.

Farke’s side ended a run of three wins in a row with their failure to secure all three points away to the Millers.

They will be aiming to get back to winning ways themselves when Swansea visit Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Victory could close the gap to Ipswich to four points, if the Tractor Boys fail to get a result at home to Millwall.

Leeds’ game with Swansea kicks-off at 7.45pm.

How important is Leeds United’s clash with Swansea City?

Leeds need to get back to winning ways on Wednesday night if they are to reel in the top two.

The Whites already let Ipswich away with one by failing to beat Rotherham last weekend, which they cannot afford to do too often if they’re to earn a top two finish.

However, Swansea will provide a tough test as Duff’s side need results of their own in order to not lose touch with the rest of the pack.

This will be an important game for both sides, especially heading into a busy December schedule.