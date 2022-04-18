EFL pundit issues score verdict for QPR v Derby County clash

Derby County seemingly do not know when they are beaten as they proved on Friday night as they dispatched of Championship leaders Fulham at Pride Park.

Perhaps buoyed by recent off-field events which has seen American businessman Chris Kirchner become the preferred bidder to take over the club in the near future, the Rams came from a goal behind against the perhaps soon-to-be champions to win 2-1 thanks to efforts from Luke Plange and a Tosin Adarabioyo own goal.

Wayne Rooney still has a mountain to climb though with his side as there is a nine-point gap between County and 21st-placed Reading, whose win over Sheffield United will not have been welcomed by those at Derby.

All they can do though is win matches and first on the agenda is a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Easter Monday, with the Hoops still having a slim chance of making the top six despite their form tailing off in recent weeks.

A 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town on Good Friday will have lifted spirits somewhat and EFL pundit David Prutton is predicting Mark Warburton’s side to go one better against the Rams this afternoon with a 1-0 success.

“For so long, it looked as though QPR would be a shoo-in for a play-off place this season, but two wins since the start of February illustrates just how much of a dip in form they have endured,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“The 2-2 draw with Huddersfield kept them in with a mathematical chance of a top-six finish, but it looks unlikely at this stage.

“Derby will give them a tough game, though, that is for sure.

“With preferred bidder Chris Kirchner in attendance on Friday night, Wayne Rooney’s Rams fought back to beat leaders Fulham and delay their automatic promotion party.

“I could well have to swallow my words here, but I think Rangers may just edge this one.”

The Verdict

The spirit of Derby County this season, despite everything that’s been thrown at them, has been unmatched – however time is running out to save their Championship status.

Wayne Rooney has done all he can to try and prolong almost the inevitable, but Reading’s upturn in form recently has almost all-but blown the Rams’ hopes of staying up.

Even though their play-off chances have decreased massively since February, QPR still have a chance of making the top six – even if those chances are very slim indeed.

Derby though will be right up for this one and as we’ve seen many a times over the years, some relegation-threatened teams tend to show up more towards the end of the season and we could see that again here.